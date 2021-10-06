Mangalore Man Accidentally Shoots Son During Argument With Driver

The FIR was registered at the South Police Station in Mangalore.(Representational photo)

A 16-year-old was critically injured after his father, who runs a transport company, allegedly fired a pistol in his office in Mangalore on Tuesday.

The man, Rajesh Prabhu, opened fire during a heated argument between his son and a driver and a cleaner, who were demanding pending dues, police said.

After a preliminary investigation, the Mangalore Police have arrested Prabhu.

Prabhu allegedly owed the driver and the cleaner Rs 4,000 for dropping a consignment last week.

The driver and the cleaner came to Prabhu's office today demanding their dues.

Prabhu's wife called his 16-year-old son to the office, where the teenager reportedly slapped the driver and the cleaner. Prabhu opened fire after a heated exchange of words between the employees and his son. The two employees managed to evade the bullets, but one of them hit Sudhindra, police said.

The boy has been admitted to a private hospital.

Shashi Kumar, Commissioner of Police Mangalore, said that an FIR had been registered in the South Police Station.