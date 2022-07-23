Man Finds Missing Pet Parrot, Gets Rs 85,000 Reward

The parrot has been with the family for the last two and a half years.

A missing pet parrot, whose owners had announced a Rs 50,000 reward for whoever finds it, has been found. The man who traced it got Rs 85,000 in cash - Rs 35,000 more than the prize money announced earlier.

Rustam, an African parrot, went missing on July 16. It flew three kilometers away from its house in Karnataka's Tumakuru. A man found the parrot the next day and took it to his house. Srinivas said the parrot was very weak when he found it.

When Srinivas got to know that the parrot's owners were looking for it, he took it to them last night.

Arjun, the owner, elated after reuniting with the parrot, increased the prize money to Rs 85,000.

"Srinivas had found the bird in a very bad condition. It was starving and scared. He rescued it and fed it well," Arjun told NDTV.

The family had made missing posters, circulating them across the city to trace Rustam.

