FIR Against BJP's Shivamogga Candidate Over Alleged Poll Code Violation

An FIR has been filed against BJP's Shivamogga candidate BY Raghavendra

A first information report (FIR) has been filed against Karnataka's Shivamogga candidate BY Raghavendra for allegedly violation the model code of the Election Commission of India.

Mr Raghavendra is the son of BJP leader and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. He is also the serving MP from this same constituency.

The FIR was filed by a government official, Avinash P, after Mr Raghavendra gave a political speech that allegedly violated the model code.

"This Lok Sabha election is about Dharma Yudha between pro-nationals and anti-nationals," Mr Raghavendra said, according to the complaint.

The son of the former chief minister entered politics in 2007 when he was elected municipal corporator of Doddapete in Shikaripura. In May 2009, he entered national politics with the 15th Lok Sabha election. He won against the former chief minister of Karnataka to become an MP for the first time from Shivamogga constituency.

In 2014, he became an MLA by defeating Congress candidate S Shanthaveerappa in the by-election from Shikaripura.

In November 2018, he re-entered the 16th Lok Sabha with a majority against Janata Dal (Secular) candidate S Madhu Bangarappa in a by-election from Shivamogga constituency.

In 2019, he defeated Mr Bangarappa from the same constituency.