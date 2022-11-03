Karnataka Teen Raped, Murdered, Minor Neighbour Arrested: Police

Police said they have arrested her16-year-old neighbour (Representational)

A minor girl in Karnataka was raped and then murdered allegedly by his neighbour, officials have said.

Her body was recovered from a farm in Karnataka's Kalaburagi last evening with multiple injuries, according to the police.

The 15-year-old girl had gone to the farm yesterday afternoon to answer nature's call. When she did not return home, her family started searching for her and also informed the police.

She was later found dead at the farm on the outskirts of the village.

Police said they have arrested her 16-year-old neighbour and investigation is underway.

"A case has been registered under charges of rape and murder," they said.