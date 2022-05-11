Karnataka Warns Of Action Against Violations Of Loudspeaker Rule

Karnataka bans the use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am. (Representational)

With the Karnataka government issuing a circular regarding use of loudspeakers following the azaan and Hanuman Chalisa row, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday said its implementation will be strictly monitored and action will be taken as per law in case of any violations.

He also said fair and transparent probe are on into the police sub-inspector recruitment scam and the alleged suicide of contractor Santosh Patil.

"Regarding the loudspeaker issue, guidelines have been issued yesterday and 15 days time has been given to file applications, (designated) authorities have also been mentioned in it (guidelines). It is being strictly followed up, loudspeakers cannot be used between 10 pm to 6 am," Jnanendra said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said strict action will be taken in accordance with law, in case of any violation.

"Without permission no one can use loudspeakers, and everyone should abide by the guidelines issued," he added.

The circular issued by the government on Tuesday mandates users of loudspeakers and public address systems to obtain written permission from the "designated authority" within 15 days.

It also bans the use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am, except during public emergencies.

Recently, some Hindu groups, including Sri Rama Sene, had launched a campaign alleging failure on part of the government to take action against loudspeakers installed at mosques, by playing 'Hanuman Chalisa', 'Suprabhata', 'Omkara' and other devotional songs at temples in different parts of the state.

On contractor Santosh Patil suicide case, the Home Minister said there is no attempt to shut the case, police teams are investigating it under the leadership of Superintendent of Police, Udupi, and a detailed inquiry is on.

To a question whether former Minister K S Eshwarappa has been issued any notice, he said, "probe is on from all angles....If there is a need he will be served notice, if not it will not be, police investigating the case will decide." Santosh Patil, a Belagavi-based contractor, was found dead at a hotel in Udupi last month, weeks after accusing Eshwarappa, who is also a senior BJP leader, of corruption.

As political furore erupted following the contractor's death, Eshwarappa, against whom police have booked a case of abetment to suicide, resigned as the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister.

To another query regarding the PSI recruitment scam probe, Jnanendra said, "Congress people are also involved.....no matter of any party affiliation....all those behind the scam will be found, arrested and it will be ensured that they are punished in accordance with law." The scam is about large-scale rigging or malpractices in the examination that was held in October last year to recruit 545 police sub-inspectors in the State.

The state government had annulled the results of the examination held for the recruitment and decided to hold a re-exam.

