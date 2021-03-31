Karnataka Sees 42% Jump In Covid Cases, Daily Infections Cross 4,200

Of the fresh infections reported on Wednesday, 2,928 were from Bengaluru Urban district alone.

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 4,225 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 more fatalities, taking the total number of infections past 9.97 lakh and the number of deaths to 12,567, the health department said.

The day also saw 1,492 patients getting discharged after recovery.

The state had recorded 2,975 new cases yesterday meaning Wednesday's spike in daily infections was almost 42 per cent.

Of the fresh infections reported on Wednesday, 2,928 were from Bengaluru Urban district alone.

As of March 31 evening, 9,97,004 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,567 deaths and 9,56,170 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said there were a total of 28,248 active cases in the state, including 266 in intensive care.

Among 26 deaths reported on Wednesday, 18 are from Bengaluru Urban, two each from Kalaburagi and Tumakuru, and one each from Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Kolara and Chikkamagaluru.

Bidar accounted for 159 cases today, Mysuru 142, Tumakuru 138 and Kalaburagi 137, followed by others.

India reported 53,480 new cases of the coronavirus, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, the second day that cases have risen less than the day before.

Deaths were at their highest since mid-December, with 354 people dying of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, taking total mortalities to 1,62,468.

India has been reporting a spike in cases this month, with Maharashtra, home to the financial capital of Mumbai, accounting for a majority of its caseload.

With more than 1.2 crore cases of the coronavirus reported since the beginning of the outbreak last year, India is the third-worst affected country in the world, after the United States and Brazil.

On Tuesday, the government said the Covid situation in India has been becoming "bad to worse over the last few weeks".

(With inputs from agencies)