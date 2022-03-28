Karnataka Schoolgirl Asked To Change From Hijab To Appear For Exam

Board exams began in Karnataka on Monday, weeks after the a verdict upholding the hijab ban.

As Class 10 board exams began in Karnataka, a student in the state's Hubballi district was turned away for wearing the burkha and allowed to appear for the papers only after she returned, having changed into the school uniform.

Authorities said she was given extra time to change her clothes and remove the burkha.

"She had come for her exams in civil dress. She did not follow the uniform dress code and was wearing burkha. We convinced her that she has to follow the high court order. She changed and she is taking her exams now," a senior government official Dharwad Mohan Kumar said.

However, in a similar incident in Bagalkot district, a schoolgirl chose to skip the exam when asked to change out of her burkha.

With the high schools exams starting Monday, Karnataka Ministers said anyone violating the High Court ruling on hijab will not be permitted to write the tests.

According to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, anyone violating the rules would face action.

"Whoever violates the rule will face the action. We will not compromise on it. Everyone should obey the high court order. Students have to remove the hijab and write the exam," Mr Jnanendra said.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh too echoed the same sentiment.

"Police will naturally take action against anyone violating the government rules. I am confident that no child will give opportunity for such things," he said.

He asked the students to face the exams confidently without any fear.

More than 8.74 lakh students have enrolled to appear for the exam in over 48,000 halls in 3,440 centres across the State. The last exam is on April 11.

However, some Muslim girls had threatened to "boycott" the exams in protest, news agency PTI reported.

The Karnataka High Court had ruled earlier this month that the hijab is not an essential religious practice and everyone should abide by the dress code set by their schools or colleges.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai too said everyone should write the tenth standard exam and pass it.

"I wish good luck to all the students. It is an important examination. In view of COVID-19, we have made all the arrangements this year for the smooth conduct of the exam. It is our desire that everyone should appear for the exam and pass it and shape their bright future," Mr Bommai told reporters.

