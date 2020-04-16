Karnataka Researchers Develop Disinfection Chambers To Fight Coronavirus

The chamber was developed to control surface contamination of bacteria and viruses including COVID-19.

Researchers at National Institute of Technology Karnataka have developed a disinfection chamber to disinfect Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, surgical masks, vegetables, packed food items, currency notes and other day to day items.

Named as "ZERO-COV," the disinfection chamber, made out of an old fridge, can destroy 99.9% of microorganisms present in the surface of the items.

"We can keep items like vegetables, currency notes, books or envelopes inside the chamber. Switching on the chamber for 15 minutes ensures 99.9% destruction of microorganisms present in the surface of the items," said Dr. Arun M Isloor, head of Chemistry Department, National Institute of Technology Karnataka.

Dr. Arun M Isloor developed the disinfection chamber along with research scholar Syed Ibrahim.

Though the novel coronavirus may not be transmissible via food, but it can stay on surfaces for several days, including packaging material for foods. The virus, however, can live for three days on plastic and steel.

