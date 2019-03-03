On His Knees, Professor Forced To Apologise For Post Criticising Centre

Karnataka professor had criticised government on Facebook over India-Pakistan tension

A professor of an engineering college in Karnataka's Vijayapura was forced to go down on his knees and apologise with folded hands for putting up a post on Facebook, criticizing the central government over border tension between India and Pakistan. The professor also allegedly praised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Over a hundred activists belonging to a right-wing group, allegedly surrounded the professor and physically forced him to kneel down.

The activists also demanded the suspension of the professor. Reports suggest that the principal assured the activists that action will be taken against the professor once the college reopens on Tuesday.

In a video that went viral, the professor can be seen on his knees mumbling "sorry", as activists raised slogans around him. A few policemen were also among the crowd.

"We have received no complaints so far and so no FIR (First Information Report) has been filed," Prakash N Amrit, senior police officer in Vijayapura told NDTV.

"The professor has to take note of the deep sentiments of our army and the people of India in times of crisis. You cannot make any statement praising Pakistan or something that negatively portrays India," said BJP leader, Vivek Reddy.

The college is apparently owned by Karnataka Home Minister MB Patil, who was not available for comments