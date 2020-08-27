'Can't Afford To Lose More Time': Karnataka Plans To Open Colleges

Schools and colleges have been shut across the country since March 22 (Representational)

The Karnataka government will start online classes for college students in September and resume physical classes from October, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan said on Thursday. The state is waiting for a formal approval from the Centre, which is the main executive authority in matters linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The students have been looking forward to the resumption of their colleges and classes. So, in the month of September, we will be starting with online classes. And in the month of October, it will be regular classes," he told NDTV.

Schools and colleges have been shut across the country since March 22, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the first phase of the nationwide lockdown to arrest the growth of the pandemic. In subsequent months, the Centre allowed relaxations in most of the restrictions in non-containment zone areas, but didn't allow education institutions to open.

Online classes in schools have been on for several weeks.

"Even the UGC (Union Grant Commission) guidelines suggest this. The state has decided to go along with the UGC guidelines and suggestions to ensure there is uniformity across the country and to facilitate the starting of classes without losing the term or academic year for the children, " the Deputy Chief Minister said.

"We need to engage them academically for their good, for their future. We can't afford to lose any more time. The facilities and system have been geared up to start the classes," he added.

Shrushti, a student, didn't agree with the government's plan to open colleges amid coronavirus.

"I don't think it is a wise decision to open colleges because no matter how much we follow social distancing or other precautionary measures; we are at a higher chance of getting the virus. It risks the lives of students and faculty members. I feel we should stick to online classes until we get vaccination," she said.

Mr Narayan is also of the view that the JEE (engineering) and NEET (medical) entrance exams should also be conducted as per schedule in September. Several states have demanded that the exams should be deferred in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some students that NDTV talked to all said the entrance exams should be deferred.

"I truly believe the exams should be postponed to a time when things are less chaotic. By conducting the exams, not only are the students' lives put at risk but their entire families. The pressure of exams combined with the stress of the pandemic has ensured that most students are not in the best frame of mind...It would be unfair to students all over the country to conduct the exams right now," Avanti, a student, said.

Another student, Srijan Soni, has appeared for the CET exams conducted by the state. He said: "My examination centre was not hygienic and students were not maintaining social distancing. I had been quarantined because of a mild Covid infection and travelling was a major issue. I request the government to postpone the JEE and NEET examinations to November. Covid cases are increasing rapidly day by day. Students' lives are more important than examinations. "

Karnataka has already held major exams during the pandemic that involved the attendance of lakhs of students. These include the 2nd PUC or per-university English exam that had been pending due the imposition of lockdown; the 10th standard SSLC exam attended by over 8 lakh students and most recently, the CET entrance exams for professional colleges.