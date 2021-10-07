In Karnataka, 3 Men Arrested After Woman Resisted Rape, Was Set On Fire

Dr CB Vedamurthy, the district SP, told NDTV two others were arrested for aiding the accused (File)

A woman has died after being set on fire in her home in northern Karnataka's Yadgir district early on Monday after she fought off a rape attempt.

A senior police officer said the accused - Gangappa - forced his way into the woman's home at 2 am and tried to rape her. When she resisted he came back with petrol from his motorcycle (parked outside the woman's home), poured it over her and set her on fire.

A case has been registered at the Surpura Police Station, the senior officer said.

The accused has been arrested and charged with murder and outraging the modesty of a woman.

Dr CB Vedamurthy, the district SP, told NDTV two others were arrested for aiding the accused.

The woman was treated for severe burns at a hospital in Kalaburagi district, where she later died.

A disturbing video of her dying declaration - in which she names her attacker - has been shared on social media. In the video, she says the accused entered her home at 2 am.

The woman's sister said the accused had been following her sibling for a year; he'd follow her, she said, each time she went to the fields or the toilet. The village head was told about this harassment but nothing was done, the sister claimed.

"He (the accused) went to her house at 2 am, poured petrol on her and set her on fire. (He) then locked the door and ran away," she said.

Dr Vedamurthy told NDTV the panchayat had worked out a 'compromise' between the woman and her alleged killer, which unfortunately meant no police complaint had been filed.

He said the accused would have been booked and arrested had police been informed.

The woman had been married for seven years.