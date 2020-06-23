Karnataka Minister's Wife, Daughter And Father Test Positive For COVID-19

The 47-year-old BJP leader said he and his two sons have tested negative.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar this morning said his wife and daughter have tested positive for COVID-19, a day after confirming that his father had coronavirus. The 47-year-old BJP leader said he and his two sons have tested negative.

"Test results of our family members have come. Unfortunately, my wife and daughter have tested positive for #Covid19 and are undergoing treatment (sic)," the minister tweeted this morning.

"My two sons and myself have tested negative. I am grateful to everyone for their best wishes and prayers," he added.

On Monday, Mr Sudhakar had confirmed on Twitter that his father tested positive for the highly contagious illness. He was admitted to hospital with a cough and fever on Sunday.

Earlier, the domestic help of the minister had tested coronavirus positive and was hospitalised, news agency PTI reported.

Yesterday, he had urged residents welfare associations to ensure that those under home quarantine do not face discrimination. "Successful implementation of Home Quarantine depends on active participation & support of citizens and civil society. I urge RWAs to follow in letter & spirit the guidelines issued by BBMP without social stigma towards people in Home Quarantine," he tweeted.

Karnataka has recorded over 9,000 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic; 142 patients have died so far. A majority of those who have died were above 50 years of age, Dr Sudhakar said today, stressing that "elderly are most vulnerable".

Across India, coronavirus cases have crossed the 4.4 lakh-mark, the Union Health Ministry said this morning. Nearly 2.48 lakh people have recovered.



