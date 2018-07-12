Karnataka Government 'Diverted' Rs 50 Crore To Congress Fund: BJP Member

A Ramdas raised the charge against the Karnataka government.

A BJP member on Wednesday accused the Karnataka government of 'diverting' Rs 50 crore from the budget to the Congress party fund, triggering an uproar in the assembly, leading to its adjournment.

Before Deputy Speaker Krishna Reddy adjourned the session to Thursday, BJP members trooped into well of the house, demanding that A Ramdas, former minister, be allowed to raise the issue.

Mr Reddy, however, said he would not allow it unless the member placed documents substantiating his charges.

"As per Parliamentary rules, the member should give a notice to the Speaker before levelling allegations on the floor of the house. I will not allow him to raise the issue. If the member has documentary evidence, let him place it in the house and I will allow him to speak," Mr Reddy said.

The spat between Congress and BJP members started after Mr Ramdas charged the government with 'diverting' Rs 50 crore from the budget to the Congress party.

Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar said Congress would not allow the member to raise the issue unless he adheres to Parliamentary norms as they "cannot sit silent' over such serious charges.

"AICC is a temple and we revere that place. We cannot sit quiet if someone levels false allegations. Has this happened earlier? Can anybody say anything and get away after levelling charges against AICC? he asked.

To this, Mr Ramdas claimed he has the documentary evidence and should be allowed to speak.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Krishna Byregowda said the government was ready to reply to the charges,but Mr Ramdas should first give notice to the chair and then speak on the issue.

BJP MLA Aravind Limbavalli said many such charges had been levelled earlier in the house, but never had any member demanded submission of notice to raise a corruption issue.

"When HD Kumaraswamy, who was then in the opposition, levelled allegations against the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for wearing an expensive Hublot watch in the house, none demanded a notice.

And the section mentioned by Mr Byregowda does not apply here as Mr Ramdas is not levelling allegations against an individual," he said.

Mr Shivakumar retorted that AICC is run by individuals and hence levelling allegations against it is akin to those made against individuals.

"Let Mr Ramdas furnish the documents and then speak."

Mr Ramdas said he was ready to give the documents, but he should be first allowed to speak on the matter.

"If you restrict me from talking, a wrong message will go before the people. Please allow me to speak. I have the documents. I will give it but after completing my speech," he said.

Mr Reddy reiterated that he would not allow him to do so unless he places the documents in the house.

After a ruckus for nearly half an hour, BJP members trooped into the well,shouting slogans against the government.

"I am not supporting anyone. I am just implementing the parliamentary rules," the Speaker said.