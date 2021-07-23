Red Alert In Karnataka As Floods Hit Several Districts, More Rain Predicted

Extremely heavy rain has been predicted in several districts of Karnataka, with many already seeing flooding. A red alert has been issued for Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada, as well as south interior Karnataka, Chikmagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga.

North Karnataka districts have also been badly affected by heavy rainfall, with rivers in the area in spate. Water is being released from dams in these areas, including Almatti dam.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a video conference with officials from affected districts.

"I have spoken to district officials of these areas. Weather does not permit helicopter survey. Officials are saying they are keeping the people safe from the water. We have been in touch with officials for the last four or five days. Our irrigation officials are there. I have told (Deputy Chief Minister) Govind Karjol to stay there till Sunday evening," he told reporters.

Indian Coast Guard deploys disaster response teams in rain-affected areas of Uttara Kannada for rescue & relief of stranded persons. 155 persons rescued so far: Indian Coast Guard pic.twitter.com/z0gGAMpgPT — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

Mr Yediyurappa also said: "Until now there is nothing too serious that has happened. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured all necessary facilities to help people."

The Chief Minister also tweeted: "In the wake of heavy rains across the state, I direct all district in-charge ministers and MLAs to be present in their respective districts and constituencies to oversee rescue and relief efforts being carried out by district administrations."

"Spoke to District Commissioners and reviewed the situation arising due to incessant rain in several parts of the state. State government will extend all necessary support for relief and rescue efforts, and assist farmers who suffered losses due to untimely rain and hailstorms."

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar also directed officials to take precautions to prevent the outbreak of any disease in flood-hit areas. Officials were instructed to spray disinfectant and educate people about the need for hygiene at this time.

"The second wave of Covid is not over yet. We must ensure that free masks and sanitisers are distributed to people in flood relief centres," he said.

Karnataka has experienced flooding in many parts of the state over the last few years.