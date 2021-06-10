Karnataka Extends Lockdown Till June 21, Some Relaxations For Bengaluru

The decision was taken after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and ministers reviewed the Covid situation

Treading cautiously even as Covid cases dip, the Karnataka government today extended the lockdown in the state by a week, till June 21, while relaxing some curbs in districts with positivity rates under 15 per cent. Among the districts that will see an easing of curbs is Bengaluru Urban.

For the 11 districts where the positivity rate continues to be high, the current restrictions will continue.

The decision was taken after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa chaired a review meeting on the pandemic situation in the state along with senior ministers and officials.

Held a VC with DC's of 8 districts where the positivity rate is higher than the state average. Instructed them to focus on micro-containment zones, early testing and detection, isolation of positive cases, and to speed up vaccination especially in rural areas pic.twitter.com/cZZKTijQiG — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) June 10, 2021

Announcing the decisions after the meeting, the Chief Minister said that while restrictions have been eased in some districts, authorities concerned may take a call on tightening them.

In districts where the positivity rate has dipped below 15 per cent, factories have been allowed to operate with 50 per cent attendance. For the garment industry, the attendance has been capped at 30 per cent. The government has also given a go-ahead to construction activities.

Shops selling essential items in these districts will be allowed to operate from 6 am to 2 am and parks will be allowed to stay open from 5 am to 10 am.

However, the night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am will continue across all districts. The weekend curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday also continues to be in place, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar told NDTV.

To a question on how much longer the curbs will continue, the minister said they would hold a meeting before June 21 to assess the situation again and take decisions accordingly.

He said while the daily case count in Bengaluru city has dipped, it needs to be ensured that people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. "Without the cooperation of the citizens, it will be very difficult. Till the two doses of vaccines are given to all the people, the chances of (cases) spiking is like a hanging sword, so we need to be extremely careful," he said.

The 11 districts where the stringent lockdown will continue are Chikkamagaluru, Shimoga, Davanagere, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bangalore Rural, Mandya, Belgaum and Kodagu.

Karnataka today reported 11,042 new cases and 194 Covid deaths over the past 24 hours, with Bengaluru Urban clocking 2,191 cases.