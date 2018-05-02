Karnataka Election Updates: Congress Not Interested In Farmers Welfare, Says PM Modi

PM Modi said farmers welfare has been a prime objective of his government.

Here are the latest updates:



10:02 (IST) We have to convince farmers to bring a government that is sensitive to their issues: PM Modi to Kisan Morcha Karyakartas

While addressing Kisan Morcha Karyakartas of Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress government in Karnataka of manipulating and misleading farmers. Speaking to the farmers' body via video conference, PM Modi said farmers welfare has been a prime objective of his government and that agricultural schemes have been revitalised to benefit the farming community. Stressing on the importance of agriculture, he said that all budgets presented by his government are focused on agriculture, and steps have been taken to bring reforms in the farm sector. PM Modi said that his government has set a target to double farmers' income by 2022.Ahead of election day in Karnataka, the BJP -- in a bid to form a government again in the state -- has scheduled over 60 rallies. These rallies will be addressed by several senior leaders including BJP National President Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, among others.