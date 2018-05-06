Karnataka Election 2018 Live Update: PM Modi, Amit Shah To Address Multiple Rallies Across State

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT

Karnataka Election 2018: PM Modi will address four rallies in the poll-bound state today. (File)

New Delhi: Gripped by election fever, the southern state of Karnataka is set to number of rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah today. JD(U) national president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also campaign for his party candidates in the southern state. PM Modi will address four rallies today; his party colleague Amit Shah is expected to address five public meetings in the poll-bound state.



Leaders from both the BJP and Congress have engaged into a war of words in the run up to the polling day on May 12. On Saturday, PM Modi amped up his criticism against the Congress, predicting the return of the BJP to Karnataka and squeeze Rahul Gandhi's party to just two states. "When the results for the Karnataka elections are out on May 15, then it will not be an Indian National Congress. It will become PPP Congress. That means Punjab, Puducherry, Parivar Congress," he said.

Here are the live updates on the Karnataka assembly elections 2018:



Gripped by election fever, the southern state of Karnataka is set to number of rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah today. JD(U) national president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also campaign for his party candidates in the southern state. PM Modi will address four rallies today; his party colleague Amit Shah is expected to address five public meetings in the poll-bound state.Leaders from both the BJP and Congress have engaged into a war of words in the run up to the polling day on May 12. On Saturday, PM Modi amped up his criticism against the Congress, predicting the return of the BJP to Karnataka and squeeze Rahul Gandhi's party to just two states. "When the results for the Karnataka elections are out on May 15, then it will not be an Indian National Congress. It will become PPP Congress. That means Punjab, Puducherry, Parivar Congress," he said.