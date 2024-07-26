Karnataka Decides To Rename Ramanagara District As Bengaluru South

The Ramanagara district is about 50 km from Bengaluru (Representational).

The Karnataka government has decided to rename Ramanagara district to Bengaluru South. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The district - about 50 km from Bengaluru - consists of Ramanagara, Magadi, Kanakapura, Channapatna and Harohalli taluks.

The proposal to rename the district gained steam when Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, raising the pitch. Mr Shivakumar is in-charge Minister for Ramanagara and also the Bengaluru City Development Minister.

"Leaders from Ramanagara district had met me under the leadership of DK Shivakumar, stating that people of the region consider themselves to be part of Bengaluru since the beginning, so the district should be renamed as Bengaluru South district. I said it has to be decided at the Cabinet and will place the matter before the Cabinet," Mr Siddaramaiah had said.

Ramanagara is the home district of Mr Shivakumar. He first proposed the renaming in October last year.

The move has drawn flak from former JD(S) leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy alleged that the motive behind the proposal was to exploit real estate opportunities in Ramanagara.

He said he would reverse the plan when he becomes Chief Minister again. Mr Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister of the JD(S)-BJP coalition when Ramanagara district was carved out in August 2007.

Reacting to Mr Kumarawamy's comments, Siddaramaiah said, "First of all they won't come to power. So him (Kumaraswamy) reversing it is an illusion."

Mr Kumaraswamy had earlier threatened to go on a fast unto death if the government over the state government's plan to rename the district.

Ramanagara district is the political turf of Mr Kumaraswamy as he represented Ramanagara and Channapatna Assembly segments, and also had been an MP from the region.

The proposal has gained significance ahead of Channapatna Assembly bypolls - the date for which is yet to be announced - necessitated following Kumaraswamy's election to Lok Sabha from Mandya.