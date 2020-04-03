BS Yediyurappa Meets Muslim MLAs On COVID-19 Cases Linked To Sect Event

Coronavirus: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Muslim leaders to discuss the situation

The harassment of health workers in Bengaluru allegedly after an announcement was made from a neighbourhood mosque has raised concerns about the safety of those on the frontline in the war against COVID-19.

There are also worries about coronavirus infection among hundreds of people in Karnataka who attended an event organised by an Islamic sect in Delhi's Nizamuddin.

Appeals have been made to those who returned from the event in Delhi to contact the authorities. Some 300 people in Karnataka who went to Delhi have been identified and 11 have positive.

"Today I met with Muslim leaders and legislators and sought their cooperation in containing coronavirus in the state. MLAs CM Ibrahim, NA Haris, Zameer Ahmed, Nazeer Ahmed and Rizwan Arshad were present. They have responded positively and assured to fully cooperation," Mr Yediyurappa said.

"They have agreed to give details of those who visited Nizamuddin and to convince them to undergo tests for COVID-19 and go into quarantine. They said they have held meetings with religious leaders and created awareness. They are asking members of the community to offer prayers at home and maintain social distancing," the Chief Minister said.

"Every person regardless of religion, caste, community has to maintain social distancing during the lockdown. They (MLAs) have agreed to appeal to the community to cooperate with health workers," Mr Yediyurappa said.

"I appeal to people of the state to not heed to any rumours. Let us all follow precautionary measures and win the battle against COVID-19."

Karnataka has so far had 125 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including the 11 who had been to Nizamuddin. Three have died in three districts.