Karnataka Congress Leader Dinesh Gundu Rao Tests Positive For COVID-19

Dinesh Gundu Rao urged people, who have come in contact with him to get themselves tested.

Congress leader and Karnataka Legislative Assembly member Dinesh Gundu Rao tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. He will quarantine himself for the next 10 days.

Mr Rao, in a tweet, said, "I have tested Corona positive today. Therefore will be quarantining myself for 10 days."

Congress leader has also urged the people, who have come in contact with him to get themselves tested for the virus.

"I request all my primary contacts to get themselves checked and take necessary precautions," he added.

Mr Rao has attended the monsoon session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, which began on September 21.

Earlier, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy had said that all MLAs will be tested for COVID-19 on every fifth day of the functioning of the monsoon session.