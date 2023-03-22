Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: 5 Facts About Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah entered politics in 1978 when was elected to the Mysore Taluka Board. (File)

Siddaramaiah is one of Congress's tallest leaders in Karnataka. The former Chief Minister remains key to his party's efforts to regain power in the state.

Karnataka is set to witness a three-cornered poll battle between BJP, Congress, and Janata Dal-Secular in the upcoming Assembly election. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also trying to make inroads in the state and may contest all 224 seats. In 2018, the BJP won 104 seats, the Congress bagged 78 and the JD-S claimed 37 seats in the 225-member Assembly.

The Congress had formed a post-poll alliance with the JDS and together formed the government in 2018. After the collapse of the alliance in 2019, the two parties are heading to the polls as rivals this time. Siddaramaiah's name is likely to be on the Congress's candidates list.

Here are five points about Siddaramaiah: