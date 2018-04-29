Karnataka Assembly Election 2018: 'Ticket Given On Merit,' Say Children Of Famous Parents Five members of the cabinet, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his son Dr Yathindra who form the most prominent father-child combination, have their children fighting the elections

If the children of film stars, doctors, businessmen can follow the same career as their parents, why not the children of politicians? In the Karnataka elections, that seems to be one of the arguments to justify tickets given to the children of senior politicians.



Five members of the cabinet, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his son Dr Yathindra who form the most prominent father-child combination, have their children fighting the elections. And while the BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa's son Vijayendra isn't a fellow candidate this time round, the Congress has many parent-child combinations.



Sowmya, daughter of Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who will be contesting from Jayanagar in south Bengaluru, has been an activist for around 20 years. She insists that initiatives taken by her justify the Congress's faith in her.



She told NDTV, " It's not that I was sitting at home and just asked for a ticket... In fact, a couple of years ago, I was outside the political system and fought as against the system. Around 10 years ago, I protested against my own government (Congress)... it was against my father's programme, a poultry conference. And a few years ago, we had drafted a brilliant poultry bill. But over time, it just collected dust... That's when I decided to take the plunge and be a part of the system because politics is the biggest vehicle for social change."



Unlike Sowmya, Priya Krishna, the son of Housing Minister and real estate baron, M Krishnappa, is not a first-time candidate. On the campaign trail in his constituency of Govindrajnagar, he hopes to win the seat for the third time. "I'm definitely expecting more votes than last time," he said while speaking to NDTV.



For years, the Congress has been accused of dynasty politics, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, media in charge of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) told NDTV, "It is a valid charge that I must answer."



Sushma Swaraj and her husband are also part of the same family who held positions in the BJP. Yashwant Sinha, who recently resigned, and his son, have both been part of the power set-up in the BJP. Whether it is Dr Raman Singh and his son, or Vasundara Raje Scindia and her son who is BJP lawmaker... there are examples galore, he added.



"Ultimately, you have to succeed or fail on the strength of your own character, your own wisdom and hard work. If Mr Siddaramaiah's son is fighting, the very fact that Yeddyurappa has to withdraw his son proves that the man is wedded to the grassroots, is simple and will deliver what the people want," Mr Surjewala said.





