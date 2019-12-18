In Karnataka, Indira Canteens May Be Renamed

There were reports that the BJP government in Karnataka was considering closing Indira canteens

The Indira Canteens were one of the most high-profile projects of the Congress government in Karnataka that was in power from 2013 to 2018. The canteens had the stated aim of helping the urban poor - with breakfast being provided at a cost of just Rs 5 and lunch and dinner at Rs 10.

The then Congress President, Rahul Gandhi, inaugurated the canteens, named after former prime minister and his grandmother, Indira Gandhi, in Bengaluru back in 2017. The canteens, which were introduced to other towns too, were continued by the coalition government between the Congress and the Janata Dal Secular that took charge in 2018.

After the collapse of the coalition government in July this year, there were reports that the BJP government which took charge was considering closing the canteens. They do still survive but now it seems the party is raising the possibility of changing the name of the canteens outside Bengaluru to one paying tribute to Valmiki.

S Prakash, BJP spokesperson, told NDTV, "The revenue minister has announced the Indira Canteen name will be changed in the coming days. The canteen should not be named after any political figures. It is started out of public funds and a suitable name has to be appropriated for the canteen. Taking up only the Gandhi dynasty's name is very unfortunate. Congress was unable to think beyond the Gandhi family. The time has changed, the name will also change."

Siddaramaiah, who was Congress chief minister when the canteens were introduced tweeted: "There is a news that @BJP4Karnataka wants to name #IndiraCanteen after Maharshi Valmiki. We have great respect for Maharshi Valmiki but it is sad that BJP is using his name for political reasons. #SaveIndiraCanteen"

"#IndiraGandhi fought for the rights of poor & took measures to address the issues of hunger. She is not just @INCIndia leader but a leader for the whole nation. She protected the interests of common man. This was the reason for naming the canteen after her. #SaveIndiraCanteen," he added.

Congress MLA, Rizwan Arshad, told NDTV, "BJP can only rename schemes proposed and executed by Congress party. They can't bring any new scheme. They can't bring any scheme that will help the people - poor people specially, people who are in need of help. So BJP will try and rename. It is their business. It is a name-changing government. But we will not allow that to happen. It is named after Indira Gandhi who has sacrificed her life for the unity and integrity of this country."