If Not In India, Will Ram Temple Be Built In Pakistan? Congress Lawmaker

He alleged that the BJP is trying to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims

Claiming that Muslims are not against construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Congress legislator from Karnataka Roshan Baig asked if the temple is not built in India, will it be constructed in Pakistan?

Speaking to ANI, Mr Baig said: "Muslims are not against the construction of Ram temple. If Ram temple is not built in India, will it be constructed in Pakistan? It should be built in India only."

The Congress leader sharpened his attack on BJP saying that it is trying to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims. "The Ram temple matter is in the court. They are just trying to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims."

He claimed that BJP is trying to bring an ordinance as elections are approaching. According to him, the Ram temple issue is being raked up as people are unhappy with demonetisation and GST.

"They are trying to bring ordinance now, why didn't they do it in the last four and a half years? This (Ram temple) issue is being raked up because they know people are not satisfied with them."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the Ayodhya title suit till January 2019 to fix the date of hearing in the matter.