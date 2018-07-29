His Daughter Died Last Year. Now, He Funds Studies Of 45 Karnataka Girls

Basavaraj said he plans to set up a trust for social work in his daughter's memory.

A man who works as a clerk at a government school in Karnataka is funding the education of 45 girl students of a college. Basavaraj is paying the fees of the students in Kalaburagi district in memory of his daughter who died last year.

"From this year I have started paying the fees of poor girls who study in this school," Basavaraj told ANI. He has deposited Rs 10,000 at the Government Girls' College in Kalaburagi.

Basavaraj lost his daughter 17-year-old daughter Dhaneshwari last year due to a health problem.

"We belong to poor families and the fees which we can't pay is paid by our Basavaraj sir in memory of his late daughter. We wish his daughter rests in peace," said Fathima, a student of MPHS Govt High School.

