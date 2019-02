JD(S) leader and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda is 85 years old.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda was hurt in his right leg after he slipped and fell in the bathroom of his house.

The 85-year-old Janta Dal leader has been facing difficulty in walking, his personal assistant said today.

Deve Gowda's son Dr Ramesh dropped by to check on him. He was taken to a hospital near his home today.

Doctors at the hospital said that it was only a sprain in his right knee and nothing serious.