Forget New Cars Or Office Revamp, HD Kumaraswamy Says, Ordering Austerity The restraint measures come days after the Kumaraswamy government reportedly waived advances taken by farmers.

"I have already instructed the Chief Secretary about avoiding unnecessary expenditure," Mr Kumaraswamy told reporters who spoke to him after his meeting with actor-politician Kamal Haasan.



As part of the austerity measures, no new cars can be bought by any department or minister.



Ministers or officers who might want to refurbish their offices in the Vidhan Soudha or assembly building in Bengaluru, also need to hold on to their plans this year.



"I have said that it is not necessary to renovate anything this year. I have given all the steps required to control unnecessary expenditure," Mr Kumaraswamy said.



The restraint measures come days after the new government reportedly waived advances taken by farmers.



On May 30, the Chief Minister had said that his government's priority was to look after the farmers and keep his promise to waive farm loans within 15 days of coming to power.



The Janata Dal Secular leader took over as chief minister after days of turmoil because of a fractured verdict in which no party got a clear majority.



As the BJP struggled to reach an outright majority, the Congress offered the JDS a coalition government that would be headed by Mr Kumaraswamy.



