Video: Ex Intelligence Officer, 82, Hit By Car With No Number In Karnataka

A former Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer died after being hit by a car in Karnataka's Mysuru on Friday in what police say appears to be a planned murder.

RK Kulkarni was taking a stroll at Manasagangotri campus of Mysuru university on Friday evening when a car hit him from front, officials said, adding that the vehicle did not have a number plate.

The police initially believed it was a hit-and-case, but after scanning the CCTV footage the accident appeared to be a deliberate act, officials said.

The video clip shows a speeding car driving towards the 82-year-old man who was on his routine walk. The car driver then hit him and flees from the spot.

"After inquiry, we arrived at a conclusion that it was not an accident, but planned murder," said Mysuru police commissioner Chandragupta.

"It was a narrow lane less taken by four-wheelers. It seems the accused had been following Mr Kulkarni," an official said.

Three teams have been formed to trace the accused and investigation is underway to ascertain the motive of the murder, police said.

Mr Kulkarni had retired 23 years ago after serving in the Intelligence Bureau for over three decades.