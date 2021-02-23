Drone Camera Captures Big Protest By Teachers, Staff On Bengaluru Flyover

The protesters marched from Bengaluru's main railway station to Freedom Park.

At least 3,000 teachers and non-teaching staff of private schools across Karnataka hit the streets today to protest, among other issues, the government's decision to reduce the tuition fee.

Those who protested in state capital Bengaluru included drivers, attenders, security staff and members of school managements.

Drone footage showed thousands of people walking in protest on a flyover in Bengaluru.

The protest, organised by the Karnataka Private School Management, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Co-ordination Committee, saw over ten private schools organisations marching from Bengaluru's main railway station to Freedom Park, a popular protest site.

A majority of private schools in Karnataka have declared holiday today after the state government's order asking schools to charge only 70 per cent of the tuition fees this academic year. The protesting staff members are demanding that this order on fee concession be revoked. They're also demanding the release of grants for teachers.