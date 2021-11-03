'Drama, Gimmick': Congress Leader On Karnataka's Ration-At-Doorstep Scheme

Siddaramiah challenged Basavaraj Bommai for a debate on the achievements of the government. (File)

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday termed the 'Janasevaka' scheme of the state government delivering 58 services including ration at the doorstep, a gimmick.

"Supplying ration is the primary duty of the government. What they (government) are doing is a drama, a gimmick," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

He was referring to the 'Janasevaka' scheme launched in Bengaluru by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, offering 58 services at the doorsteps of citizens. Mr Bommai had said that the same would be implemented across Karnataka from January 26 onwards.

Siddaramaiah also sought to know what the BJP government was giving to the public after stopping the previous Congress government's populist programmes.

"They (BJP) reduced the rice quantity from seven kilograms to five kilograms to each individual a month under 'Anna Bhagya' scheme. They closed Indira Canteens, stopped Shoe Bhagya, Shala Bhagya, Krishi Bhagya and Vidyasiri scholarships. So what are they giving to the public?" asked Siddaramaiah.

He also challenged the Chief Minister to come to a common platform for debate on the achievements of the government.

He said, "I had twice challenged him (Mr Bommai) in Hangal (where bypoll was held on October 30 and which Congress won) for debate but he did not turn up."

Demanding that the next assembly session be held at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi, the Congress leader said for the past three years no session took place there.

Siddaramaiah said he used to hold the session there every year.

To a query on BJP staging demonstration against him in Bengaluru on Wednesday for allegedly insulting Dalits during his public speech in Sindgi on October 26, Siddaramaiah alleged that the accusations were baseless as he never spoke anything against Dalits.

