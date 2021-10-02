'Don't Need Mass Production...': Karnataka Chief Minister Quotes Mahatma Gandhi

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today recalled Mahatma Gandhi's mantra on jobs

Underscoring the need to imbibe the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi in our lives, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said the freedom fighter's mantra on job creation makes it more relevant in the 21st century.

"We don't need mass production, but we need production by masses," he said quoting Mahatma Gandhi.

"He wanted jobs for all, which is very relevant in the 21st century. It is my firm belief that if we tread on his philosophy, we have a great future," Mr Bommai said after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Late Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The Chief Minister said Mahatma Gandhi brought freedom to India with the weapon of truth and non-violence, which the world is aware of and respects him for it.

On Gandhi ji's vision of village development, the Chief Minister said India needs to vouch for materialising Gandhi's dream of 'Gram Rajya, Ram Rajya'.

Noting that Mahatma Gandhi's simple and unblemished personal and public life was the guiding force of India, Bommai pointed out that Gandhi's idea of nationalism was humane, which needs to be strengthened across the nation.

He added that Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri had many similarities as the former believed in truth while the latter treaded on it.

Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri, Mr Bommai said he was a symbol of simple living, who had set high standards of leading a public life.

Lal Bahadur Shastri's resignation following a railway accident shows us his sensitivity to an accident, he said adding, in the face of war and the resultant food crisis, his slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' remains unforgettable.

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri's connection with Karnataka, Mr Bommai said, "We need to celebrate the birthday of these two great humanitarians in a meaningful way. Not just celebration but we need to take oath to imbibe their teachings in our life."

Glowing tributes were paid to the Father of the Nation and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in various parts of Karnataka.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot too paid homage to Gandhi by garlanding his statue at the lawns of Raj Bhavan.

The state Congress unit had organised a special programme to pay their respect to both the towering personalities.

The JD(S) party leaders too offered their tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.



