Pics: DK Shivakumar's Daughter Engaged To Cafe Coffee Day Founder's Son

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was among the VIP guests at the engagement ceremony.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar's daughter today got engaged to the son of coffee baron VG Siddhartha, the founder of Cafe Coffee Day, who died last year. Amartya, the groom-to-be, is also the grandson of former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader SM Krishna.

Apart from close family and friends, the engagement ceremony in Bengaluru was attended by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Politics was set aside temporarily as photos from the celebrations showed Mr Yediyurappa, who sat in the front row, holding Mr Shivakumar's hand. Both the leaders had recovered from COVID-19 a few months ago.

BS Yediyurappa and DK Shivakumar at the latter's daughter's engagement.

The Chief Minister, who was also seen greeting Mr Krishna, posed with the young couple on stage.

Mr Krishna was with the Congress for decades and was the Foreign Minister in Congress-led government from 2009 to 2012. He switched to the BJP in 2017.

BS Yediyurappa with BJP leader SM Krishna, the grandfather of the groom-to-be.

Among other VIPs who attended the engagement was Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok.

Mr Shivakumar's daughter Aisshwarya, 24, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate last September in connection with a money-laundering case.

BS Yediyurappa greeted the young couple at their engagement ceremony.

DK Shivakumar, 58, is a powerful politician in Karnataka and is the chief troubleshooter of the Congress in the state. He was arrested last September in connection with a money-laundering case and granted bail by the Delhi High Court on October 23 last year.

Amartya's father VG Siddhartha was found dead in Karnataka's Mangaluru in August last year. The 60-year-old's death had led to shock and an outpouring of grief across the country.