'Cursing Me Won't Change...': Murder Accused Actor's Son's Reply To Trolls

Actors Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda are accused in the murder case

The 15-year-old son of popular Kannada actor and murder accused Darshan Thoogudeepa has responded to people who have been trolling him on social media over the charges that his father faces.

Mr Thoogudeepa and his aides allegedly kidnapped and beat a man to death after torturing him. Renuka Swamy, a resident of Chitradurga district, had allegedly posted derogatory comments on Mr Thoogudeepa's co-star and girlfriend Pavithra Gowda.

The actor made the kidnapping and murder plan after his girlfriend complained about the comments on her posts.

After the matter came to light and the police started investigation, trolls started abusing Mr Thoogudeepa's son on Instagram, with snide remarks about his father's character.

"Thank you all for all the bad comments and offensive language towards my father and not considering me that I am a 15-year-old with feelings..." the actor's son said in the post.

"And even during this hard time when my mom and dad required support, cursing at me won't change that..." he said.

Mr Thoogudeepa hired Raghavendra alias Raghu, who ran a fan club of the actor in Chitradurga, to gather information about Renuka Swamy, the police had said. Renuka Swamy's wife alleged he was kidnapped from near their house.

The actor and his aides then took him to a shed in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya, where Mr Thoogudeepa allegedly thrashed Renuka Swamy with a belt while his aides beat him with sticks until he fell unconscious. He was slammed against a wall, which led to multiple fractures all over his body.

Renuka Swamy died of shock and haemorrhage, according to the autopsy report, which also found 15 wounds on the body. The body bore wounds and marks on the head, abdomen, chest and other parts. The autopsy report indicated his head rammed a mini truck parked in a shed in Bengaluru where he was brought from Chitradurga. The police have seized this vehicle.

The police have also recovered wooden logs, a leather belt, and a rope used to torture Renuka Swamy.

Mr Thoogudeepa had allegedly planted three men to take the blame for the murder, but during interrogation, they were exposed, the police have said, adding he offered the three ₹ 5 lakh each.

Earlier today, a driver identified as Ravi, who had taken Renuka Swamy from Chitradurga to Bengaluru, 200 km apart, surrendered before the police.