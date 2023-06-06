Amid Row, Siddaramaiah Says Ready To Discuss Anti-Cow Slaughter Law

Cow Slaughter Law in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah said there was a lack of clarity in the law

Amid protests against a Karnataka minister's statement seeking a review of the stringent anti-cow slaughter law, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the matter will be discussed in the cabinet meeting.

Siddaramaiah said there was a lack of clarity in the law brought in by the previous BJP government and that they will discuss it in the cabinet meeting.

He, however, said that no decision was taken yet. "We will discuss it in the Cabinet. We have not decided anything yet," he said.

Earlier, K Venkatesh, Karnataka's Animal Husbandry Minister, had triggered a row with his statement that - "if buffaloes can be slaughtered, why not cows?"

"The previous BJP government had brought in a bill. In that, they have allowed the slaughter of buffaloes, but have said cow slaughter should not be done. We will discuss it and decide," he said while addressing the media.

Mr Venkatesh also suggested that slaughtering of aged cows could help tackle the challenges faced by the farmers in managing the cattle.

The BJP held statewide protests against the minister's statement over the past two days.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in a series of tweets, condemned Mr Venkatesh's statement and asked Siddaramaiah to give "appropriate advice" to his colleague.

"Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh's statement is shocking. We condemn his statement. We Indians have an emotional connection with the cow and worship them as mother," Mr Bommai said.

"There's no good reason for Congress to repeal the cow slaughter bill. Congress is going against the sentiment of Hindus. They trying to disturb the communal harmony. They want any peace," said BJP MLA Ashwath Narayan.

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act - brought in by the previous BJP government - imposes a blanket ban on the slaughter of the cattle in the state. The only slaughter allowed is of terminally-ill cattle and buffaloes aged above 13 years.