What Karnataka Bus, Metro Commuters Say As Lockdown Is Eased

Karnataka Covid Curbs: The current set of regulations in the state will be valid from today until July 5.

With the easing of some lockdown restrictions in 16 districts of Karnataka with a positivity rate of less than 5 per cent - more public transport is available now.

Buses are back on the road with a maximum of 50 per cent occupancy allowed. In Bengaluru, metro trains are also operational during peak hours - again with a maximum of 50 per cent occupancy. Going ahead, the frequency of metro trains is likely to be decided based on the number of passengers.

Shraddha, heading into a Namma Metro station, told NDTV, "First time after lockdown I am coming in Metro. It feels nice. I think they have taken all the precautions."

Another young commuter, Vishnu, was clearly relieved. "It's good. It's been a while since we are going though this pandemic. Now the public transport has been started so it is good for us," he said.

Dr Archana was looking forward to cutting commute time. She said, "During the lockdown we were not getting even one bus. We can save time on the Metro and get to home and to work more quickly."

Bus passengers were also relieved. "This is the first time I am travelling after the lockdown. I feel it is good but there should be more number of buses as there are limited seats. And taxi prices are really high right now. Right now I am going to my relative's home for an emergency. It is really far and very expensive to go by Ola, Uber. Limited seats in buses are fine - I do agree with social distancing - but we need some more buses," said one commuter.

Kumar, who works in administration in a security firm said, "I am very happy to be travelling today by bus. The last two months were very difficult. Going by bus rather than two wheeler is very comfortable."

Bus driver Vishwas also sounded relieved. "We have started duty today. I have had the first dose of vaccine. I have got a negative Covid report and joined duty today."

A woman conductor who has been on the job for 23 years said, "We have been vaccinated and have a Covid negative report. And only 50% occupancy allowed."

In the 16 districts, shops can stay open till 5pm. 50 per cent seating is allowed in hotels, clubs and restaurants till 5pm. Gyms are allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity.

Private and government offices can operate with 50 per cent capacity

Lodges and resorts are allowed to book guests with a maximum of 50 per cent capacity.

Outdoor shooting of films and TV serials is allowed. Night and weekend curfew continue.

The current set of regulations in the state will be valid from today until July 5.