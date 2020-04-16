Old Fridge Turned Into Disinfection Chamber By Karnataka Researchers

An official at National Institute of Technology Karnataka said the device ensures 99.9 per cent destruction of microorganisms present on the surface of items.

Items like vegetables, currency notes, books or envelopes can be kept inside the fridge for disinfection.

Dakshina Kannada:

An old refrigerator has been turned into a "disinfection chamber" by researchers who are striving to come up with solutions to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Dr Arun M Isloor, head of Chemistry Department, National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, along with research scholar Syed Ibrahim has come up with the device which can disinfect items kept inside it.

"We have named this as ZERO-COV," Dr Isloor said.

"We can keep items like vegetables, currency notes, books or envelopes inside the chamber. Switching on the chamber for 15 minutes ensures 99.9 per cent destruction of microorganisms present in the surface of the items," Dr Isloor added.

