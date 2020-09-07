Karnataka's COVID Cases Cross 4 Lakh-Mark, Over 3 Lakh Recoveries So Far

Karnataka Coronavirus Updates: A total of 33,93,676 samples were tested so far. (File)

The total number of COVID-19 infections in Karnataka breached the four lakh mark on Monday, as the state reported 5,773 new cases and 141 fatalities, taking the death count to 6,534, the health department said.

The day also saw a record 8,015 patients getting discharged after recovery, taking the total number of recoveries so far to over three lakh.

Out of 5,773 fresh cases reported on Monday, 2,942 were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of September 7 evening, cumulatively 4,04,324 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 6,534 deaths and 3,00,770 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said that out of 97,001 active cases, 96,207 patientsare in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 794 are in Intensive Care Units.

Forty eight of the 141 deaths were from Bengaluru urban, followed by Dharwad and Koppal (10 each), Mysuru (9), Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga (8 each), Ballari (7), Hassan and Kalaburagi (4 each).

Davangere and Uttara Kannada each accounted for three deaths, while Chikkamagaluru, Gadag, Raichur, Tumakuru, Udupi and Vijayapura each reported two fatalities.

Bagalkote, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Kodagu, Mandya and Ramanagra reported one death each.

Most of the dead either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Bengaluru Urban topped the districts where fresh cases were reported with 2,942. Ballari was next with 266, Mysuru 221, Davangere 199, Mandya 169, Dakshina Kannada 152, Shivamogga 150, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district also tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,50,523 infections, followed by Ballari 24,066 and Mysuru 22,301.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban was on top with 1,08,642 discharges, followed by Ballari 19,500 and Mysuru 14,695.

A total of 33,93,676 samples were tested so far, out of which 45,421 were tested on Monday alone.

Among the samples tested today 16,299 were Rapid Antigen tests.