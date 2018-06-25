Class 9 Student Found Dead At School In Karnataka; Family Alleges Murder

Last night, the family and locals from the student's village in Kushalanagar, 234 km from Bengaluru, protested outside the hospital where the student's body has been kept.
The student's family says that the school authorities sent the boy's body to a government hospital without informing the local police.
Last year, a seven-year-old boy was found murdered at a school in Gurgaon, near Delhi. The incident evoked nationwide outrage, following which the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which arrested a senior student.
CommentsA case has been registered and police are investigating the student's death.
(With inputs from ANI)