Class 9 Student Found Dead At School In Karnataka; Family Alleges Murder The family and locals from the student's village in Kushalanagar protested outside the hospital where the student's body has been kept.

The family of the 14-year-old boy in Karnataka's Kodagu alleges that he was murdered. Kushalanagar, Karnataka: A 14-year-old boy was found death in a school in south Karnataka's Kodagu district on Saturday. The parents of the Class 9 student allege that he was murdered. The incident came to light a day after another Class 9 student was found murdered in the washroom of his school in Gujarat's Vadodara.



Last night, the family and locals from the student's village in Kushalanagar, 234 km from Bengaluru, protested outside the hospital where the student's body has been kept.



The student's family says that the school authorities sent the boy's body to a government hospital without informing the local police.



Last year, a seven-year-old boy was found murdered at a school in Gurgaon, near Delhi. The incident evoked nationwide outrage, following which the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which arrested a senior student.



A case has been registered and police are investigating the student's death.



