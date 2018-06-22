Class 9 Student Stabbed To Death In School Washroom At Gujarat's Vadodara
Read In

The Vadodara school student was found stabbed in the stomach. His body was discovered in the school's washroom around mid-day.

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 22, 2018 15:39 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Class 9 Student Stabbed To Death In School Washroom At Gujarat's Vadodara

The 14-year-old student was found in the school's washroom around mid-day.

Vadodara: 

Highlights

  1. Schoolboy's body had knife wounds in the stomach
  2. The body has been taken for postmortem examination
  3. The 14-year-old boy was a student of Class 9
A student from a school in Gujarat's Vadodara was found murdered in the washroom this morning, in a chilling reminder of last year's murder of a seven-year-old at a school in Gurgaon near Delhi.

The 14-year-old boy was a student of Class 9. His body, bearing knife wounds in the stomach, was found in the school's washroom around mid-day.

The body has been taken for postmortem examination.

In September last year, a 7-year-old was found with his throat slit outside the washroom of a school in Gurgaon near Delhi. The murder had evoked widespread shock and outrage, especially when investigation highlighted the lack of proper security at the school.

Comments
Initially, the police had arrested the driver of a school bus, alleging that he had killed the child when he resisted sexual assault. But this theory was contradicted by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which arrested a 16-year-old student of the same school.

The teen is awaiting trial after Juvenile Justice Board decided that he would be treated as an adult.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Vadodara

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................