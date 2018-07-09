Chinnaswamy Stadium Blast Convicts Sentenced To 7 Years In Jail

The blasts had injured 15 people including five security personnel on duty at the stadium

A Bengaluru court on Monday sentenced three men to seven years of imprisonment for their role in the explosions at the Chinnaswamy Stadium that happened just ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in April 2010. The blasts had injured 15 people including five security personnel on duty at the stadium. Five improvised explosive devices or IEDs had been planted at the entrance of the stadium - two exploded while three were defused.

Public Prosecutor, CA Ravindra, said, "In connection of bomb explosion in and around Chinnaswamy Stadium, the police have filed chargesheet against 14 members. Seven are in judicial custody. Yaseen Bhatkal's case has been split up and a separate case is going on.

Three of the accused had approached the city court for leniency during sentencing - this was dismissed. Gowhar Azeez Khomani, Kamaal Hasan and Mohammed Kafeel Akhtar had hoped for a plea bargain. They have already spent six years in jail.

The lawyer for the accused, Balan, said, "They were in conspiracy at New Delhi and Patna - only conspiracy. They did not come to Bangalore. They did not organise materials, logistics, for the explosion of bomb. That is their case. Since they have been in jail for the last 6 years and 2 months, there was tremendous pressure on them. Therefore they pleaded guilty."

In all, there are 14 accused in the case with the mastermind believed to be Yaseen Bhatkal. One of the accused was killed by other inmates in Yerwada jail in Pune. Six men have not been captured.

The match on the day of the blasts , April 17th 2010, between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians continued after a delay.