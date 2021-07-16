BS Yediyurappa On Special Flight To Delhi For Meeting With PM Today

BS Yediyurappa is visiting Delhi with his son Vijayendra. (File)

A trip to Delhi today by Karnataka Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa, has once given rise to speculation that it will involve discussion of a change of leadership in the state - an issue that has been discussed for many months now. The 78-year-old boarded a special flight with son Vijayendra and is expected to land in Delhi at 3:30 pm. He is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi at 7 pm.

Recently, the BJP's state in charge, Arun Singh, had visited the state and met the ruling party MLAs. He had reiterated that the Chief Minister had the backing of the party leadership and said that Mr Yediyurappa and his government had been doing good work.

But the speculation, also triggered by public complaints against the Chief Minister and alleged interference by his son, is not dying down.

Swatting away the buzz surrounding the visit, Revenue Minister R Ashok said, "Normal process. Nothing is there. There is no leadership change in Karnataka. Yediyurappa will continue. He is visiting Delhi to meet the Prime Minister, Home Minister and party president and other central ministers especially Irrigation Minister. The Cauvery river issue is the major issue. That is why he is visiting Delhi."

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been in conflict over a planned irrigation project by Karnataka in the Cauvery river at Mekedatu.

The minister also said there were no plans of a cabinet reshuffle in the state in the near future and that the Chief Minister had confirmed this.