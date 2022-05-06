BJP's BS Yediyurappa Hints At Karnataka Cabinet Changes Before May 10

BS Yediyurappa said talks about replacing the Chief Minister is mere speculation

BJP leader BS Yediyurappa today hinted that the much-awaited expansion or reshuffle of the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet in Karnataka may take place before May 10.

The former Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon take a decision on this after discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited Bengaluru earlier this week.

"...information has come that in three to four days after discussing with everyone. It might be done before May 10, at the earliest the Prime Minister after discussion with Amit Shah will decide on cabinet expansion and other things," Mr Yediyurappa told reporters in response to a question.

He said talks about replacing the Chief Minister is mere speculation. "There is no such thing," he added.

Mr Bommai had replaced Mr Yediyurappa as Chief Minister in July last year.

On Thursday, Mr Bommai said he is ready to go to Delhi to discuss about the state cabinet, as soon as the BJP central leadership calls him.

With the state cabinet meeting that was scheduled to be held on May 5 getting postponed to May 11, speculation is rife that it may be to accommodate expansion or reshuffle of the ministry, amid reports that the BJP high command is expected to arrive at a decision in this regard before May 10.

Mr Shah's visit to Bengaluru on Tuesday had come amid buzz over possible changes in the leadership, and pressure to rejig or expand the cabinet, ahead of the assembly elections in 2023.

Several top BJP leaders have denied speculation about Mr Bommai's replacement.

According to top BJP sources, Mr Shah too is said to have asked Mr Bommai to focus on development and election preparations, and leave the rest to the party leadership.