BJP Luring Lawmakers With Money, Power: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister

Deputy CM G Parameshwara said there was no threat to the stability of Karnataka's coalition government.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading of MLAs after two Independent lawmakers in the state withdrew their support to the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress government headed by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

"We have been saying for long that the BJP is luring our MLAs through money and power but their attempts to destabilise the government will fail. Our government is stable," said Mr Parameshwara.

"However, there is no threat to the stability of the coalition government in the state," he added.

Two Independent MLAs-- H Nagesh and R Shankar-- on Tuesday withdrew their support to the JD(S)-Congress coalition.

In the 224-member Assembly, JD(S) has 37 MLAs and its coalition partner Congress has 80. It has the support of some Independents in the House where the majority figure is 113.

Mr Nagesh and Mr Shankar wrote separate letters to Governor Bajubhai Bala conveying their decision to withdraw support from the government.