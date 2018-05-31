"Betrayal": BS Yeddyurappa's Dig At HD Kumaraswamy On Farm Loan Waiver Alleging that the Chief Minister was trying to create confusion on farm loan waiver implementation by indicating that it would be done in phases,Mr Yeddyurappa said BJP would soon decide on the next course of protest.

B S Yeddyurappa accused HD Kumaraswamy of making false promises (File) Bengaluru: BJP's Karnataka unit chief B S Yeddyurappa today threatened to launch a stir against the state government accusing Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy of "betraying" farmers on the farm waiver loan issue.



Mr Yeddyurappa, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, said Mr Kumarawamy had told a meeting of farmers here that he would waive loans of small and marginal farmers in 15 days and think about the rest in the second phase.



"...but he had promised to waive Rs 53,000 crore loan. Is he playing political drama?" Mr Yeddyurappa asked.



Mr Yeddyurappa was invited to attend the meeting chaired by Mr Kumaraswamy with farmers' organisations today, but he had deputed Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Govinda Karajol on his behalf.



Mr Yeddyurappa said "If you (Mr Kumaraswamy) had to ask Rahul Gandhi, why did you announce Rs 53,000 crore farm loan waiver ahead of election? Why did you say in Delhi that you will resign if you can't waive the loan? You are trying to betray people. No farmer will believe you; I condemn your act of betrayal..."



Mr Yeddyurappa was speaking to reporters on the outcome of the farmers meeting, where Mr Kumaraswamy spoke about his commitment to waive farm loans within 15 days, insisting there was "no going back" on it.



Mr Kumaraswamy also said he and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara would discuss the issue with Rahul Gandhi.



Accusing Mr Kumaraswamy of trying to "mislead" the people and farmers, Mr Yeddyurappa said he condemned "this conspiracy" by the chief minister and his coalition government.



"You had promised to waive Rs 53,000 crore loan, what happened to that promise of yours? We were all eagerly waiting for it...," he said.



Alleging that the Chief Minister was trying to create confusion on farm loan waiver implementation by indicating that it would be done in phases,Mr Yeddyurappa said BJP would soon decide on the next course of protest.



"....as promised if you don't waive Rs 53,000 crore loan from nationalised, cooperative and other banks, we will call a meeting of our legislature party and state office bearers to decide on the next course of action at the earliest, against your betrayal of farmers," Mr Yeddyurappa said.



"At no cost will we stop our agitation, until you announce farm loan waiver as promised," he added.



Mr Yeddyurappa said the chief minister had recently said he was committed to waiving farm loans or else would resign.



"But today sitting next to Parameshwara, he has made false promises," he said.



"Kumaraswamy is some one who is for the chair (chief minister's) and not some one who is for the sake of farmers," the BJP leader said.



