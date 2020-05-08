Beneficiaries Welcome Karnataka's Relief Package, Congress Says Not Enough

Karnataka: Migrant labourers may not receive this monetary help (File)

The coronavirus relief package announced by the Karnataka government for different economic sections has largely been welcomed by the beneficiaries, whose incomes took a severe hit because of the lockdown.

Cab and auto drives have been out of work since March. A one-time relief of Rs 5,000 has been announced for them.

"The lockdown has been very difficult for us. There is no money at home. There are children at home. I have had a heart operation. I don't have money for medicine. That is why I am out. If I do get the Rs 5,000, it would really help. It made me happy to hear that. Bless them," an auto driver old NDTV.

"Jai Bhim," a taxi driver said. "I have been driving a taxi for 15 years. The government's announcement of Rs 5,000 is very helpful. They should have done this before. It would help us," he said.

Kannan has been driving a taxi for 5 years. "The lockdown has been a problem," he told NDTV. "The Rs 5,000 would benefit us. The sooner they give it, the better. I am ready to drive again - then I can earn."

Rs 3,000, apart from additional Rs 2,000 earlier, have been announced for construction labourers, but not everyone is receiving the sum. Madha, a labourer, said: "They said they are giving money. But we have got nothing."

Migrant labourers, whose plight has been in focus, may also not receive this monetary help.

The opposition Congress, however, finds the financial help in adequate. "Flower growers would have spent Rs 50 lakh per acre. But the Karnataka Chief Minister has announced a relief package of just ₹25,000 per hectare. The government should compensate at least half of their losses," former chief minister Siddaramaiah tweeted.