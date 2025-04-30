6-Year-Old Karnataka Girl Run Over By Garbage Van

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Hameedabanu Kabade, 6, was fatally hit by a garbage van in Hubballi, Karnataka.. The incident occurred on April 28, and the truck, owned by HDMC, is in police custody. A case has been filed against the driver.

Hameedabanu Kabade, 6, was walking in an alley when a garbage van ran over her, killing her on the spot. The incident occurred in Karnataka's Hubballi on Monday (April 28), at around 11 am, and was caught on camera.

It was a regular Monday morning. The garbage tipper was making its way from one alley to another, collecting household waste. At 11:17 am, a girl was seen walking next to the garbage truck until she suddenly came to the front. The garbage tipper knocked her down and ran over her, killing her on the spot. In the video, the girl can be seen caught under the wheels.

The body of the child was reportedly moved to KIMS hospital for a post-mortem.

The garbage truck belonged to the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) and is under police custody. A case has been registered against the driver, as per a local media report.