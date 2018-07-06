2.8 Kg Gold Jewellery Found Abandoned In Bengaluru Airport Toilet

Customs officials are scrutinising CCTV footage to identify who left the gold. (Representational)

Customs officials have seized 2.8 kg of gold ornaments, worth about Rs 85 lakh, found abandoned in a dustbin inside a toilet at Kempegowda International Airport, officials said today.

Housekeeping staff spotted a polythene bag lying in the dustbin on July 4 and informed customs officials who found the gold on opening it.

"We think that somebody who smuggled in the gold could not take it out and dropped it at the airport. Most probably the consignment was brought here in the Indigo flight at about 7.30 in the morning," a customs official said.

Customs officials are scrutinising CCTV camera footage to identify the culprit who abandoned the gold.