14 Rebel Legislators Return To Mumbai After Meeting Karnataka Speaker

Fourteen rebel legislators from Karnataka returned to a luxury hotel in Mumbai on Thursday evening after submitting their resignations to the Assembly Speaker in Bengaluru, a local BJP leader said.

The legislators have returned to the Renaissance hotel in suburban Powai and they would be staying there for another two days, the leader said.

The legislators were camping in Mumbai since Saturday evening after resigning and withdrawing support to the 13-month-old Janata Dal Secular-Congress government in Karnataka, bringing it on the verge of collapse.

"They submitted their resignations before the Speaker of Karnataka Assembly today and now they are back in Mumbai," the BJP leader added.

In Bengaluru, Speaker Ramesh Kumar said the legislators had submitted their resignations in the "right format" and he will have to examine whether they are "voluntary and genuine."

The Supreme Court had asked the speaker to take decision "forthwith" on Thursday on resignation of rebel Congress-JDS coalition legislators.

