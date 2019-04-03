UP Police Officer Suspended After Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Custody

SHO Sudhir Pawar was suspended after the incident (Representational)

The SHO of Bithoor police station in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district was suspended after a man brought in for questioning in a murder case allegedly set himself on fire.

Sudhir Pawar, the SHO was suspended after the incident, police said.

"The police had brought two people for questioning in a murder case. One of them had a matchbox in his pocket, which was not confiscated due to negligence by those in charge of frisking him. At night, he asked to use the washroom and then burned his jeans," said Anant Dev Singh, SSP, Kanpur City.

"We have suspended the SHO and are investigating the matter," Mr Singh said.

The man was admitted to hospital and later told media that he did it out of fear.

For more Kanpur news, click here

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.