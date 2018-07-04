Yogi Adityanath Launches SpiceJet Flight Service Between Kanpur And Delhi

Mr Adityanath said the flight service was necessary for the development of an industrial city like Kanpur

Union Civil Aviation minister Suresh Prabhu and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday flagged off SpiceJet flight service for Delhi at the Ahirwan airport in Kanpur.



Terming the flight service to Delhi, launched under the UDAN scheme, as the "dream of Kanpur residents which has turned into reality", Mr Adityanath said it was necessary for the development of an industrial city like Kanpur.



"UP is progressing rapidly and the air connectivity has become indispensable for development," the chief minister said on the occasion.



Mr Adityanath suggested that a civil terminal could be set up at the Hindon and Javer airport for domestic flights which will decrease the pressure of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.



He said that the flights to Allahabad, Varanasi and Kanpur can be connected to Hindon as it takes lesser time now to reach Delhi due to the construction of a long fly over from Ghaziabad to Delhi, while IGI takes more time.



"Businessmen will gain a lot by Kanpur's connection to main cities of the country like Surat, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata through airways," he said.



He also invited the CMD of SpiceJet to start their services in the main cities of the state and promised full support by the government in this endeavour.



"Brainstorming has started on how to use night air space and soon some conclusion will also be achieved," Mr Adityanath said.



